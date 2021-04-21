Sign-in Help
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Risk & Compliance forecast

Legal News

Risk & Compliance forecast as at 20 April 2021

Risk & Compliance forecast as at 20 April 2021
Published on: 21 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 20 April 2021
  • Minimum salary for trainees and generally
  • Working safely—coronavirus
  • Other new items we’re tracking this week
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 20 April 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the EDPB’s opinion on the draft UK adequacy decision; (2) AML and CTF; (3) cybersecurity and cybercrime; and (4) whistleblowing. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes