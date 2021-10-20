LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Risk & Compliance forecast as at 19 October 2021

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • SRA renewal exercise
  • New items we’re tracking this month
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 19 October 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the SRA renewal exercise; (2) the latest annual review from OFSI; (3) the new economic crime levy on MLR 2017 regulated entities and (4) several new consultations from the ICO. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

