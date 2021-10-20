Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 19 October 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the SRA renewal exercise; (2) the latest annual review from OFSI; (3) the new economic crime levy on MLR 2017 regulated entities and (4) several new consultations from the ICO. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.