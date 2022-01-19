LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Risk & Compliance forecast as at 18 January 2022

Published on: 19 January 2022
Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 18 January 2022) is now live. This month, we report on (1) a new economic crime bill may address a proposed register of overseas owners of British properties and failure to prevent offences, (2) materials to address the new UK Sanctions List; (3) a consultation on disability workforce reporting, and (4) adopted guidelines from the EDPB on Examples regarding Data Breach Notification. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

