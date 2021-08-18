Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 17 August 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) a new draft international data transfer agreement from the ICO; (2) a consultation on the UK AML/CTF regime; and (3) updates to the MLR 2017. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.