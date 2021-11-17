Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 16 November 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) the economic crime levy; (2) additional data anonymisation guidance for consultation; (3) a new cyber incident report from the Financial Stability Board and (4) an update on supply chain due diligence for forest risk commodities. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.