Sign-in Help
Home / Risk & Compliance / Keeping up to date / Risk & Compliance forecast

Legal News

Risk & Compliance forecast as at 16 February 2021

Risk & Compliance forecast as at 16 February 2021
Published on: 17 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 16 February 2021
  • Working safely—coronavirus
  • International data flows
  • Updates to existing items we’re tracking

Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 16 February 2021) is now live. This month, we report on issues including (1) AML and CTF; (2) data protection; (3) competition law compliance and (4) cybersecurity and cybercrime. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes