Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 16 August 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) the Law Society’s recommended minimum salary; (2) amendments to the MLR 2017; (3) review of the UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regime; (4) financial sanctions; and (5) the SRA consultation on restoring the annual keeping of the roll exercise.
