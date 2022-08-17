LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Risk & Compliance forecast as at 16 August 2022

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 16 August 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) the Law Society’s recommended minimum salary; (2) amendments to the MLR 2017; (3) review of the UK’s AML/CTF regulatory and supervisory regime; (4) financial sanctions; and (5) the SRA consultation on restoring the annual keeping of the roll exercise. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

