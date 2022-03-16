LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 March 2022

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 March 2022
  New items we're tracking this month
  Updates to existing items we're tracking

Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 15 March 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022; (2) the EU-US Privacy Shield; (3) the draft EU Data Act; (4) an SRA survey and thematic review of in-house work; and (5) a new SRA consultation on rule changes relating to health and wellbeing at work.

