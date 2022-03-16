Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 15 March 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022; (2) the EU-US Privacy Shield; (3) the draft EU Data Act; (4) an SRA survey and thematic review of in-house work; and (5) a new SRA consultation on rule changes relating to health and wellbeing at work. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.