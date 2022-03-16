Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 15 March 2022) is now live. This month we report on: (1) the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022; (2) the EU-US Privacy Shield; (3) the draft EU Data Act; (4) an SRA survey and thematic review of in-house work; and (5) a new SRA consultation on rule changes relating to health and wellbeing at work. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead.
