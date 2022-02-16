Article summary

Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 15 February 2022) is now live. This month, we report on (1) the Treasury Committee’s report on fraud, scams and economic crime; (2) the EU draft Data Act; (3) the EDPB Guidelines on the right of access; and (4) the increase in the national living and minimum wage. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or to read the full analysis.