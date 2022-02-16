LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Risk & Compliance forecast as at 15 February 2022

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 15 February 2022) is now live. This month, we report on (1) the Treasury Committee’s report on fraud, scams and economic crime; (2) the EU draft Data Act; (3) the EDPB Guidelines on the right of access; and (4) the increase in the national living and minimum wage. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

