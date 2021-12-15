LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Risk & Compliance forecast as at 14 December 2021

Published on: 15 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Our new Risk & Compliance forecast (as at 14 December 2021) is now live. This month, we report on (1) changes to the UK Sanctions List; (2) updated requirements for the Cyber Essentials scheme; (3) changes to the Surveillance camera code of practice and (4) new draft guidelines from the EDPB on the territorial scope of the EU GDPR and international transfers. You can rest assured we're tracking forthcoming regulatory changes so you can plan ahead. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

