Rio Tinto treads carefully amid frosty geopolitical relations

Article summary

Market Tracker analysis: Recent difficulties at the Rio Tinto Group (Rio Tinto) provide an excellent case study of a large corporation trying to mitigate the risks associated with geopolitical tension between two countries in an increasingly volatile economic environment. After a luncheon, held by the Melbourne Mining Club on 5 August 2022, the Anglo-Australian miner’s chief executive for Australia, Kellie Parker, was asked by reporters to comment on China’s recent decision to consolidate the country’s iron ore imports through a new centrally-controlled organisation called the China Mineral Resources Group. or to read the full analysis.