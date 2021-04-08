Sign-in Help
Legal News

Ringing the changes with the CPS’s Economic Crime Strategy 2025

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why has this strategy been introduced?
  • What are the key objectives it aims to address?
  • How effective do you consider this will be?
  • What other measures could be taken to improve the investigation and prosecution of economic crime? 

Corporate Crime analysis: The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced the launch of its Economic Crime Strategy 2025. Partner, Neil Swift, and associate, Eamon McCarthy-Keen, from Peters & Peters Solicitors LLP, analyse the background and key provisions of the Strategy and its implications for the criminal justice arena. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

