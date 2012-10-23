Sign-in Help
Rights for shares plan: consultation launched (News, 23 October 2012)

Published on: 23 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Comment
  • The rights to be forfeited
  • Effect in given market sectors
  • Relevance of contracting out provisions
  • Problems with valuation

Article summary

A consultation has been launched, and draft legislation has been published, relating to the Government's plan to allow employers to offer between £2,000 and £50,000 worth of shares in their company, free of capital gains tax, to an employee in return for that employee agreeing (i) to give up rights in respect of unfair dismissal, redundancy, flexible working, and time off for training, and (ii) to provide 16 weeks’ notice of a firm date of return from maternity or adoption leave (instead of the usual eight). The consultation closes on 8 November 2012. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

