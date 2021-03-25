Sign-in Help
Rightmove prove ‘similarity’ in domain name appeal (Rightmove Group v David Lester)

Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
TMT analysis: Online property portal Rightmove was successful in its domain name complaint against the owner of righttrade.uk. The appeal panel for resolving ‘.uk’ domain name disputes found sufficient similarity between the terms ‘RIGHTMOVE’ and ‘RIGHTTRADE’. This overturned an initial decision which found the words ‘trade’ and ‘move’ dissimilar, and the word ‘right’ a mere figment of trademark idiom. The decision is important for defining the meaning of ‘similarity’ under Nominet’s Dispute Resolution Service (DRS). The requirements of the DRS must be distinguished from the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP), and from traditional trade mark proceedings. Trade mark holders are required to prove two elements under the DRS: (1) similarity between trade mark and domain name, and (2) that the domain name was an abusive registration. In this case, the first element comes under scrutiny. It is a purposefully low threshold test designed simply to establish a bona fide basis for making the complaint. The appeal decision solidifies this principle in a simple and elegant way. Written by James Taylor, legal adviser at Safenames. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

