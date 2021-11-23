Right to manage procedure and interpretation of statutes—Part 2 of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 (Eastern Pyramid v Spire RTM Co)

Article summary

Property analysis: A landlord failed in its argument that a new right to manage (RTM) claim notice was invalid because an old claim notice was still in force and that the old claim notice was still in force because the RTM company had served the new claim notice on it before it had given the notice of withdrawal to the qualifying tenants. Written by Laurence Target, senior associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or to read the full analysis.