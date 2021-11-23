LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Enfranchisement and right to manage / Right to manage

Legal News

Right to manage procedure and interpretation of statutes—Part 2 of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 (Eastern Pyramid v Spire RTM Co)

Published on: 23 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Right to manage procedure and interpretation of statutes—Part 2 of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002 (Eastern Pyramid v Spire RTM Co)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: A landlord failed in its argument that a new right to manage (RTM) claim notice was invalid because an old claim notice was still in force and that the old claim notice was still in force because the RTM company had served the new claim notice on it before it had given the notice of withdrawal to the qualifying tenants. Written by Laurence Target, senior associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
7 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes