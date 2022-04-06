LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Right to manage company of block cannot charge for estate-wide services (G & A Gorrara Ltd v Kenilworth Court Block E RTM Company Ltd)

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • First ground—construing the lease
  • Second ground—collecting service charge for entire estate
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The appeal concerned the limitations on a right to manage (RTM) company’s ability to charge leaseholders for service charge in relation to an entire estate comprising five individual blocks with five RTM companies. Written by Lauren Godfrey, barrister at Gatehouse Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

