Right to equal treatment in respect of pensions (Barber v Guardian Royal Exchange)

In Barber v Guardian Royal Exchange, the ECJ decided that pensions are deferred remuneration and so are subject to the provisions of art 119 of the Treaty of Rome (now art 157 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union) requiring equal pay for work of equal value. This meant there was a directly enforceable right to equal treatment in respect of pensions.
