Revocation clauses and section 9(d) of the Wills Act 1837 (Sangha v Sangha)

Private Client analysis: This was an appeal and cross-appeal from the outcome of a probate trial. It concerned two issues. First, whether a revocation clause in a Will disposing only of Indian assets had the effect of revoking a previous English Will. The court (allowing the appeal) held that it did not revoke the English Will. Secondly, whether the English Will had been executed in compliance with section 9 of the Wills Act 1837 (WA 1837) notwithstanding that there was no direct evidence that one of the witnesses had acknowledged their signature after the testator had acknowledged his signature to them. The court (dismissing the cross-appeal) held that it was not necessary for each witness to acknowledge their signature after the testator had acknowledged his signature to them, but that in any case the judge was correct to find that this had probably happened. Written by Francis Ng, barrister at 5 Stone Buildings.