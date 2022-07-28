Revised Presidential Guidance on employment tribunals taking oral evidence from persons located abroad

Employment analysis: The Presidents of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales, Barry Clarke, and in Scotland, Susan Walker, have issued revised guidance for employment tribunals on how they should take oral evidence by video or telephone from persons located abroad.
