menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Key construction law developments / Government policy

Legal News

Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport

Published on: 10 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport

Article summary

Planning analysis: The new version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), published on 20 July 2021, replaced the 2019 version with immediate effect. Its changes were, in large part, foreshadowed by the consultation draft published in January 2021. In this article, Harriet Townsend of Cornerstone Barristers identifies the changes that may affect planning for energy and renewables, with a particular focus on meeting the challenge of climate change and promoting sustainable transport (charging vehicles). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More