Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport

Article summary

Planning analysis: The new version of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), published on 20 July 2021, replaced the 2019 version with immediate effect. Its changes were, in large part, foreshadowed by the consultation draft published in January 2021. In this article, Harriet Townsend of Cornerstone Barristers identifies the changes that may affect planning for energy and renewables, with a particular focus on meeting the challenge of climate change and promoting sustainable transport (charging vehicles). or to read the full analysis.