Revised IBA Rules on the Taking of Evidence in International Arbitration reflect flexible approach

Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Article 2.2(e)—cybersecurity and data protection
  • Article 8.2—remote hearings
  • Article 9.3—illegally obtained evidence
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: The International Bar Association’s (IBA) recent update to its Rules on the Taking of Evidence in International Arbitration (the IBA Rules) resists prescriptive requirements in favour of a nuanced revision, especially when it comes to areas where technology is altering practice, say Albert Bates and Zachary Torres-Fowler at Troutman Pepper. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

