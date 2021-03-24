Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Investment funds and asset management / Funds and asset management—general

Legal News

Review of the UK funds regime—an analysis

Review of the UK funds regime—an analysis
Published on: 24 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Review of the UK funds regime—an analysis
  • What are the government’s objectives behind this call for input on the UK funds regime?
  • The call for input is extremely wide-ranging, covering direct and indirect taxation of funds as well as areas of fund regulation, and it includes several suggestions for more fundamental reform. What are the key issues relating to funds taxation that are being considered and why?
  • What do you consider the most interesting proposals to be?
  • How is the call for input being received, and do you think it will lead to significant change?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Mark Stapleton, Richard Frase and Daniel Hawthorne, partners at Dechert, discuss the government’s recent review of the UK funds regime. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More