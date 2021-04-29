Reverter of school sites (Rittson-Thomas v Oxfordshire County Council)

Article summary

Property analysis: The Supreme Court, allowing the appeal of Oxfordshire County Council (the Council), decided that when section 14 of the School Sites Act 1841 (SSA 1841) is invoked (ie, the power to sell/exchange land which had been given for a school), it is not necessary for the site to be sold before the school is closed and moved to another site. The appeal therefore raised (and resolved) important questions of the sequence of events which must occur to take advantage of the power in SSA 1841, s 14 and the circumstances in which a reverter under SSA 1841, s 2 is activated. Written by Maxim Cardew, commercial chancery barrister specialising in charity and property law at Maitland Chambers.