Retrospective variation of income payments agreements possible under section 310A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Lorrell (in bankruptcy))

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case involved an opposed application to vary an income payments agreement (IPA) between a discharged bankrupt and his trustee in bankruptcy. The application was granted, and the judge helpfully confirmed that the court has the power under section 310A of the Insolvency Act 1986 to grant a variation with retrospective effect. In this case the court ordered that the variation to the IPA would take effect as of the date the application was issued. The judgment is also a salutary warning to individual respondents to variation applications to ensure that they provide sufficient financial information to the court for it to be able to assess their level of income and expenditure. The judge also referred to two authorities which provide guidance on when the court can consider the domestic needs of persons who fall outside the statutory definition of family and the competing claims to income of creditors and former spouses and children. Written by James Fagan, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers.
