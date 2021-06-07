Retrospective change to exit credits in Local Government Pension Scheme was lawful (Enterprise Managed Service v Secretary of State for Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Pensions analysis: The High Court has held that retroactive changes to the Local Government Pension Scheme Regulations 2013 in relation to exit credits were not unlawful. The changes did not infringe the claimants’ right to a fair trial or their property rights. The court gave guidance on the discretion administering authorities have when determining the amount of an exit credit which may be payable when an employer leaves the scheme. Written by Max Ballad, Legal Director at Arc Pensions Law.
