Rethinking investment treaties as Latin America goes green

Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, Expert analysis: As Latin America pivots toward renewable energy, governments should reshape bilateral investment treaties (BITs) to allow incentives for new technologies and improve dispute settlement mechanisms, while also providing both new and established energy companies with certainty and fair treatment, say Ignacio Torterola and Diego Brian Gosis, partners, and Quinn Smith, managing partner, at GST LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

