Home / EU Law / Immigration, employment and share incentives / Immigration, employment and share incentives

Legal News

Retention of residence rights in the event of divorce following domestic violence (X v Belgian State)

Published on: 29 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

EU Law analysis: In X v Belgian State, the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice updated its position on when it is possible for a third-country national (TCN) victim of spousal domestic violence to retain rights following divorce from the EU citizen. In its earlier decisions (Singh, Case C-218/14 and NA, Case C-115/15) the court considered the order of events giving rise to retained rights for TCN spouses under Article 13 of Directive 2004/38. One key issue being where the EEA national departs prior to divorce. In NA, the court specifically considered this in a context of domestic violence, and held that the EEA national must reside in the host Member State until the commencement of divorce proceedings. In his Opinion for X v Belgian State, Advocate General Szpunar analysed the pre-existing case-law and argued that the position needed to be changed for victims of domestic violence. The Court of Justice followed suit. Written by Dr Catherine Taroni, barrister at Richmond Chambers LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

