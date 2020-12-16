Sign-in Help
Retained EU law―a practical guide

Published on: 16 December 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • What is retained EU law?
  • When is the snapshot of retained EU law taken?
  • What does the snapshot capture?
  • EU-derived domestic legislation
  • Direct EU legislation
  • Any remaining ‘rights, powers, liabilities, obligations, restrictions, remedies and procedures’ which are available in domestic law through ECA 1972, s 2(1) prior to IP completion day
  • Retained case law and retained general principles of EU law
  • Points to note
  • How are existing ambulatory references to EU law treated?
    • More...

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Retained EU law is a legal term introduced into UK law under the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. It is a bespoke legal concept capturing EU-derived laws, rights and principles retained and preserved in UK law for legal continuity after the transitional arrangements under the Withdrawal Agreement end (IP completion day). There is no specific list of retained EU law for lawyers to refer to. It is a matter of statutory interpretation. In this revisited analysis, Kieran Laird, partner and head of constitutional affairs at Gowling WLG, examines its meaning, scope and status, and provides essential tips for navigating and interpreting retained EU law. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

