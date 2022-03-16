LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Retail, construction insolvencies surge with war in Ukraine set to worsen UK supply chain problems

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Data released yesterday by the Insolvency Service show that insolvencies of retailers and construction businesses have surged in the past year as the UK’s supply chain problems continue to worsen. Written by Rebecca Dacre, partner in the restructuring team at Mazars. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

