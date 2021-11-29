Restructuring plans and SMEs (Re Amicus Finance plc)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case concerned the sanction of a restructuring plan put forward by the administrators of Amicus Finance plc (‘Amicus’). The decision is a significant one in that it was the first restructuring plan proposed by insolvency officeholders and the first in respect of a mid-market business. The decision also involved the use of the ‘cross-class cram down’ procedure under section 901G of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) of a class of senior secured creditors of the company. Written by Marcus Haywood, barrister, South Square who acted for the administrators of Amicus. or to read the full analysis.