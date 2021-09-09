LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service announces lift of temporary insolvency measures
  • The office-holder
  • Refusal of application to injunct sale by liquidator (Absolute Living Developments Ltd v DS7 Ltd)
  • Updated HMRC guidance on Insolvency (VAT Notice 700/56)
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • The effect of common law recognition of a foreign insolvency process on immovable property in England (Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov)
  • Judgment Alert: Emerald Pasture Designated Activity Co and other companies v Cassini SAS [2021] EWHC 2443 (Ch)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a warning to executors administering an insolvent deceased estate (Sleight v Callin), the effect of common law recognition of a foreign insolvency process on immovable property in England (Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov), some potentially useful findings on the appropriate issues for disclosure in the context of a preference claim under section 239 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Carton-Kelly v Darty Holdings SAS), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

