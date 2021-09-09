Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a warning to executors administering an insolvent deceased estate (Sleight v Callin), the effect of common law recognition of a foreign insolvency process on immovable property in England (Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov), some potentially useful findings on the appropriate issues for disclosure in the context of a preference claim under section 239 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Carton-Kelly v Darty Holdings SAS), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.