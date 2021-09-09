- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service announces lift of temporary insolvency measures
- The office-holder
- Refusal of application to injunct sale by liquidator (Absolute Living Developments Ltd v DS7 Ltd)
- Updated HMRC guidance on Insolvency (VAT Notice 700/56)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- The effect of common law recognition of a foreign insolvency process on immovable property in England (Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov)
- Judgment Alert: Emerald Pasture Designated Activity Co and other companies v Cassini SAS [2021] EWHC 2443 (Ch)
- Personal insolvency
- Executors—beware section 284 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Sleight (as trustee in bankruptcy of Charles Edward Holdroyd deceased) v Callin)
- Axnoller Events Ltd v Brake; Brake v Chedington Court Estate Ltd
- Insolvency litigation
- Perspectives on the CPR 51U extended disclosure models in a liquidator’s preference claim (Carton-Kelly v Darty Holdings SAS)
- Court Fees (Miscellaneous Amendments) Order 2021
- Property insolvency
- Serene Construction Ltd v Salata and Associates Ltd (formerly Salata & Co Ltd)
- Directors and insolvency
- Judgment Alert: Re Discovery Yachts Ltd (04520591); sub nom PSV 1982 Ltd v Langdon [2021] EWHC 2475 (Ch)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a warning to executors administering an insolvent deceased estate (Sleight v Callin), the effect of common law recognition of a foreign insolvency process on immovable property in England (Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov), some potentially useful findings on the appropriate issues for disclosure in the context of a preference claim under section 239 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Carton-Kelly v Darty Holdings SAS), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
