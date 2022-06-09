- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Directors and insolvency
- Inaction in the face of duty—sole director disqualified for seven years for allowing failing travel company to trade illegally for nine months
- Insolvency Service announces eight-year ban for umbrella payroll company director
- Insolvency Service issues seven-year ban for takeaway boss who abused Eat Out to Help Out and furlough schemes
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Judgment Alert: Citibank, NA, London Branch v Speciality Steel UK Ltd
- Rushbrooke UK Ltd v 4 Designs Concept Ltd
- Personal insolvency
More...
- Re Makki;
- Re Mittal (in bankruptcy);
- Re Rossi (also known as Yuri Maksakov);
- International restructuring and insolvency
- European Commission approves €453.25m restructuring aid for SATA Group
- The office-holder
- Judgment Alert: Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver
- Pagden v Soho Square Capital LLP
- Insolvency litigation
- Khan v Hunt (as trustee in bankruptcy of Abdul Reza Pakzad)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 June 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a number of director disqualifications, a case concerning the coronavirus restrictions on winding-up petitions (Citibank, NA, London Branch v Speciality Steel UK Ltd), a case which considered the official receiver and PPI claims (Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.