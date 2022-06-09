Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a number of director disqualifications, a case concerning the coronavirus restrictions on winding-up petitions (Citibank, NA, London Branch v Speciality Steel UK Ltd), a case which considered the official receiver and PPI claims (Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.