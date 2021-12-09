- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NAO publishes update report on the Bounce Back Loan Scheme
- IFT launches Annual Report on navigating the pandemic and beyond
- Personal insolvency
- Secured creditor granted relief from the surrender of security over a bankrupt’s assets (McLinden v Lu)
- Bankruptcy—beneficial interests in land (Re: Raymond James Gallagher)
- Williams v Nilsson
- Restructuring
- FSB Americas group meets to discuss financial stability outlook and the implications of cryptoassets for financial stability
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service announces bosses of Harrison Property Partners Ltd banned for 13.5 years
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—November 2021
- Insurance and insolvency
- FCA sets out its thinking regarding proposed sale of Liverpool Victoria to Bain Capital
- High Court approves Part VII transfer of £12bn annuity business from the Pru to Rothesay, second time round (Prudential Assurance Company Ltd and In the Matter of Rothesay Life plc)
- Credit institutions
- EBA publishes annual risk assessment of EU banking system and 2021 transparency exercise
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Court of Appeal decision on the effect of a foreign insolvency process on the registration of a judgment under Brussels I (Windhorst v Levy)
- Hong Kong—winding-up petition stayed pending arbitration on just and equitable grounds (China Europe International Business School v Chengwei Evergreen Capital LP)
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the Institute for Turnaround’s latest annual report: ‘Navigating the Pandemic and Beyond’, when a secured creditor may be deemed to surrender its security (McLinden v Lu), a Hong Kong case where the winding-up petition was stayed pending arbitration (China Europe International Business School v Chengwei Evergreen Capital LP), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
