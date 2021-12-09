LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—NAO publishes update report on the Bounce Back Loan Scheme
  • IFT launches Annual Report on navigating the pandemic and beyond
  • Personal insolvency
  • Secured creditor granted relief from the surrender of security over a bankrupt’s assets (McLinden v Lu)
  • Bankruptcy—beneficial interests in land (Re: Raymond James Gallagher)
  • Williams v Nilsson
  • Restructuring
    Restructuring

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the Institute for Turnaround’s latest annual report: ‘Navigating the Pandemic and Beyond’, when a secured creditor may be deemed to surrender its security (McLinden v Lu), a Hong Kong case where the winding-up petition was stayed pending arbitration (China Europe International Business School v Chengwei Evergreen Capital LP), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

