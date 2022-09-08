- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service announces rise to creditor bankruptcy and liquidation deposits
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Court blesses administrators’ proposed sale of company’s business to Russian entity in light of limited risk of breaching sanctions (Re Petropavlovsk)
- Restructuring
- Re Nostrum Oil & Gas plc
- Insolvency litigation
- Challenging a declaration of trust under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Hurst)
- Court strikes out winding-up petition as debt disputed on substantial grounds (Re Glocin Ltd)
- Failure to prove the case under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Hinton (as trustee in bankruptcy of John Wotherspoon) v Wotherspoon)
- Re BHS Group Ltd and other companies (all in liquidation)
- Property insolvency
- Medieval echoes of feudal land law resonate in castle ownership dispute (Hamilton v Her Majesty’s Attorney General; Walton Properties Ltd v Her Majesty’s Attorney-General)
- International insolvency and restructuring
- Arbitration and insolvency–Paris Court rules based on public policy (Vergnet v Hydro Construction)
- INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Sweden
- R&I in Scotland
- Scotland’s Programme for Government 2022–2023 announced
- Scotland—AiB announces DAS revocation suspension
- Daily and weekly news alerts
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: news of the increased fee for creditor bankruptcy and winding-up petition deposits, sanction of the Nostrum scheme and the treatment of sanctions disqualified persons, the Swedish chapter in our joint project with INSOL Europe on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
