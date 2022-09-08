LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service announces rise to creditor bankruptcy and liquidation deposits
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Court blesses administrators’ proposed sale of company’s business to Russian entity in light of limited risk of breaching sanctions (Re Petropavlovsk)
  • Restructuring
  • Re Nostrum Oil & Gas plc
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Challenging a declaration of trust under section 423 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Hurst)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: news of the increased fee for creditor bankruptcy and winding-up petition deposits, sanction of the Nostrum scheme and the treatment of sanctions disqualified persons, the Swedish chapter in our joint project with INSOL Europe on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

