menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 July 2021
Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
  • Australian court winds up UK company and dismisses application for recognition of UK moratorium (Hydrodec Group plc)
  • AiB announces end of changes to business processes and policies
  • Restructuring
  • Financial Ombudsman Service publishes further update on Amigo Loans
  • Re DTEK Energy BV and another company
  • Insolvency litigation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the withholding of consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention, the first reported decision on costs relating to an application under section 133 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) (Official Receiver v Deuss), a decision in respect of an application for a validation order in bankruptcy (State Bank of India and others v Mallya), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More