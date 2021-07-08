- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- International restructuring and insolvency
- European Commission withholds consent for UK to accede to Lugano Convention
- Australian court winds up UK company and dismisses application for recognition of UK moratorium (Hydrodec Group plc)
- AiB announces end of changes to business processes and policies
- Restructuring
- Financial Ombudsman Service publishes further update on Amigo Loans
- Re DTEK Energy BV and another company
- Insolvency litigation
More...
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Judiciary updates guidance on TIPD for Northern circuit
- Third party costs orders and the ‘real party’ on an application for public examination (Official Receiver v Deuss)
- The office-holder
- Claim by a bankrupt against their trustee in bankruptcy (Cassanova v Cockerton)
- Personal insolvency
- Validation orders in bankruptcy proceedings (State Bank of India v Mallya)
- Yorkshire and Devon builders sentenced for breaching terms of their bankruptcy
- Property insolvency
- PLA updates EG article to reflect extension of moratorium on forfeiture and CRAR
- HM Land Registry updates practice guide 35: corporate insolvency
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service investigates director for failure to keep company records
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—June 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the withholding of consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention, the first reported decision on costs relating to an application under section 133 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) (Official Receiver v Deuss), a decision in respect of an application for a validation order in bankruptcy (State Bank of India and others v Mallya), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.