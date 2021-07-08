Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the withholding of consent for the UK to accede to the Lugano Convention, the first reported decision on costs relating to an application under section 133 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) (Official Receiver v Deuss), a decision in respect of an application for a validation order in bankruptcy (State Bank of India and others v Mallya), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.