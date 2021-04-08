- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- The Administration (Restrictions on Disposal etc. to Connected Persons) Regulations 2021
- ICAEW publishes new SIP in relation to pre-pack administration sales
- Key R&I law developments
- Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
- New guidance on insolvency hearings for north and north east circuits issued
- Companies House updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for customers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme launches
- Restructuring
- Judgment Alert: Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd and other companies
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Spain
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—The Netherlands
- Property and insolvency
- MHCLG opens consultation on commercial rent evictions amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The office-holder
- Issue 123 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—March 2021
- Industry/sector guides for R&I lawyers
- Proposals for reform of dealing with charity land
- New content
- New Practice Note
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the new regulations and SIP 16 in relation to pre-pack administration sales, guidance from the Court of Appeal on determining how to treat EU law post-Brexit, the judgment in the first stage of the Virgin Active group restructuring plan, plus a round up of other R&I news and developments.
