Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • The Administration (Restrictions on Disposal etc. to Connected Persons) Regulations 2021
  • ICAEW publishes new SIP in relation to pre-pack administration sales
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Court of Appeal provides step-by-step guidance on determining whether a European regulation forms part of UK domestic law and sets out how to analyse the impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 (Lipton v BA City Flyer Ltd)
  • New guidance on insolvency hearings for north and north east circuits issued
  • Companies House updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for customers
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—new government-backed Recovery Loan Scheme launches
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the new regulations and SIP 16 in relation to pre-pack administration sales, guidance from the Court of Appeal on determining how to treat EU law post-Brexit, the judgment in the first stage of the Virgin Active group restructuring plan, plus a round up of other R&I news and developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

