- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- New temporary insolvency practice direction published
- Insolvency litigation
- Construction of a settlement agreement releasing claims against third parties (Re Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd)
- Failed claim to recover antecedent payments to company directors (Green and Brookmann Home Ltd v Johnson and Mann)
- Stanford International Bank Ltd (in liquidation) v HSBC Bank plc
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Malta
More...
- Lender entitled to receive information under an English law governed SFA despite opposition from borrower who entered French Sauvegarde proceedings (Re Emerald Pasture DAC)
- Re an application for directions by Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company BSC (c) (in liquidation) (as trustee) and another company
- R&I in Scotland
- AiB publishes protocol on changes to PTD operational processes in Scotland
- Property and insolvency
- Another knock-back for tenants with coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd
- Re CSB 123 Ltd (in liquidation)
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—September 2021
- Insolvency Service announces disqualification of director for additional 11 years
- LexTalk®Restructuring & Insolvency: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (October 2021 edition)
- Latest Q&A
- Key dates for R&I professionals
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the publication of a new temporary insolvency practice direction supporting the insolvency practice direction (MIPD 2021), analysis of the decision in Re Rhino Enterprises Properties Limited on the construction of settlement agreement releasing claims against third parties, a look at how Malta will recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings in a third country state, plus a round up of other R&I related news.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.