LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • New temporary insolvency practice direction published
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Construction of a settlement agreement releasing claims against third parties (Re Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd)
  • Failed claim to recover antecedent payments to company directors (Green and Brookmann Home Ltd v Johnson and Mann)
  • Stanford International Bank Ltd (in liquidation) v HSBC Bank plc
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Malta
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the publication of a new temporary insolvency practice direction supporting the insolvency practice direction (MIPD 2021), analysis of the decision in Re Rhino Enterprises Properties Limited on the construction of settlement agreement releasing claims against third parties, a look at how Malta will recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings in a third country state, plus a round up of other R&I related news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More