Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the launch of the Insolvency Service’s call for evidence on personal insolvency and consultation on the implementation of two UNCITRAL Model laws, challenging IVA voting on the basis of material irregularity (Re Rossi), a discussion on COMI (Re Galapagos SA), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.