Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Failure to give reasons while seeking consent to extend an administration–a curable defect? (Re E Realisations 2020 Ltd (in administration))
  • Personal insolvency
  • Insolvency Service launches call for evidence on personal insolvency framework
  • Challenging IVA voting on the basis of material irregularity (Re Rossi)
  • Nothing personal? Right to appeal against refusal to set aside a statutory demand vests in the bankrupt (Addison v London European Securities Ltd)
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Judgment Alert: Rushbrooke UK Ltd v 4 Designs Concept Ltd
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the launch of the Insolvency Service’s call for evidence on personal insolvency and consultation on the implementation of two UNCITRAL Model laws, challenging IVA voting on the basis of material irregularity (Re Rossi), a discussion on COMI (Re Galapagos SA), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

