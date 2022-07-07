- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Failure to give reasons while seeking consent to extend an administration–a curable defect? (Re E Realisations 2020 Ltd (in administration))
- Personal insolvency
- Insolvency Service launches call for evidence on personal insolvency framework
- Challenging IVA voting on the basis of material irregularity (Re Rossi)
- Nothing personal? Right to appeal against refusal to set aside a statutory demand vests in the bankrupt (Addison v London European Securities Ltd)
- Insolvency litigation
- Judgment Alert: Rushbrooke UK Ltd v 4 Designs Concept Ltd
- Directors and insolvency
- Wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) fraud prosecutions coming, law firm says
- Insolvency Service delivers ten-year ban to director who wrongly claimed bounce back loan
- Insolvency Service implements nine-year bankruptcy restrictions for restaurant owner
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—June 2022
- Financial institutions
- Ukraine conflict: OFSI issues General Licence regarding wind down of Rosbank positions
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Insolvency Service consultation on implementation of two UNCITRAL Model Laws
- Judgment Alert: Re Galapagos SA; sub nom Barings (UK) Ltd v Galapagos SA
- SI 2022/725 Register of Overseas Entities (Verification and Provision of Information) Regulations 2022
- R&I in Scotland
- Scotland—ICAS publishes June 2022 Insolvency technical update
- Scottish government launches consultation on Scottish Moveable Transactions Bill
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the launch of the Insolvency Service’s call for evidence on personal insolvency and consultation on the implementation of two UNCITRAL Model laws, challenging IVA voting on the basis of material irregularity (Re Rossi), a discussion on COMI (Re Galapagos SA), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
