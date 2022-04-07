Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look back at the temporary provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 for restructuring and insolvency professionals that came to an end last week, reviews of the approved restructuring plan in Smile Telecoms, and the powers of an office-holder (Re Baglan Operations Ltd), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.