LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service highlights first review of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016
  • A return to ‘normal’ for restructuring and insolvency
  • Restructuring
  • English court approves first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and first to compromise shareholders in a foreign company (Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd)
  • Judgment Alert: Re Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH
  • The office-holder
  • Continuing the supply of electricity in liquidation: Does the official receiver have the power? (Re Baglan Operations Ltd (in compulsory liquidation))
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look back at the temporary provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 for restructuring and insolvency professionals that came to an end last week, reviews of the approved restructuring plan in Smile Telecoms, and the powers of an office-holder (Re Baglan Operations Ltd), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a