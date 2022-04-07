- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service highlights first review of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016
- A return to ‘normal’ for restructuring and insolvency
- Restructuring
- English court approves first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and first to compromise shareholders in a foreign company (Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd)
- Judgment Alert: Re Safari Holding Verwaltungs GmbH
- The office-holder
- Continuing the supply of electricity in liquidation: Does the official receiver have the power? (Re Baglan Operations Ltd (in compulsory liquidation))
- Issue 143 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Insolvency litigation
- Judgment Alert: Bilta (UK) Ltd (in liquidation) v SVS Securities plc
- Judgment Alert: Changtel Solutions UK Ltd (In Liquidation) v G4S Secure Solutions (UK) Ltd
- Judgment Alert: Re Marylebone Warwick Balfour Management Ltd (reg.nr. 02944316) (in liquidation); sub nom Hunt (liquidator of Marylebone Warwick Balfour Management Ltd)v Balfour-Lynn
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Sberbank CIB (UK) Limited enters special administration
- Judgment Alert: Quartermain Ltd v Blackmore Global PCC Ltd
- Judgment Alert: Re Caversham Finance Ltd (in administration); sub nom Laverty v Caversham Finance Ltd; Laverty v Caversham Trading Ltd
- Personal insolvency
- Al Saud v Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP
- Insolvency Service issues nine-year bankruptcy order for independent financial adviser
- Judgment Alert: Re Mittal (in bankruptcy); sub nom Allen (as trustee in bankruptcy) v Mittal
- Directors and insolvency
- Property investment company director disqualified for 11 years for scamming customers
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look back at the temporary provisions of the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 for restructuring and insolvency professionals that came to an end last week, reviews of the approved restructuring plan in Smile Telecoms, and the powers of an office-holder (Re Baglan Operations Ltd), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
