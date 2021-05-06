- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—6 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Restructuring
- National Security & Investment Act becomes law—confirms new FDI screening regime will be introduced
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Recognition of EEA credit institution insolvency proceedings post-Brexit (Re Greensill Bank AG)
- Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
- Third party payments and conflicting governing law in EU insolvency (ZM v E.A. Frerichs)
- Application of modified universalism where Article 4 of Brussels I (recast) is engaged (WWRT v Tyshchenko)
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes insolvency statistics for first quarter of 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—ESRB report calls for action to prevent or mitigate insolvency wave
- Administration
- Insolvency Service publishes guidance on requirements for independent scrutiny of disposal of assets in administration
- Companies House publishes new form for giving notice of administrator’s proposals
- Directors and insolvency
- Directors liable for unlawful company payments (Re TMG Brokers Ltd (in liquidation)
- Insolvency litigation
- Meaning of ‘associate’—interpretation of a ‘person connected with the company’ in a preference claim
- Personal insolvency
- HM Treasury launches problem debt Breathing Space scheme
- Insolvency Service releases IVA Protocol update
- The office-holder
- Issue 126 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Insurance and insolvency
- FCA business interruption test case—Supreme Court declarations forthcoming
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes the new National Security & Investment Act receiving Royal Assent, the High Court’s decision in Re Greensill regarding recognition of credit institutions under the Cross Border Insolvency Regulations 2006, the introduction of the Breathing Space moratorium for debtors, plus a round up of other R&I related news:
