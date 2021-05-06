Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—6 May 2021

  • Restructuring
  • National Security & Investment Act becomes law—confirms new FDI screening regime will be introduced
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • Recognition of EEA credit institution insolvency proceedings post-Brexit (Re Greensill Bank AG) 
  • Communication from the Commission on its assessment of UK's application to accede to the 2007 Lugano Convention published in Official Journal
  • Third party payments and conflicting governing law in EU insolvency (ZM v E.A. Frerichs)
  • Application of modified universalism where Article 4 of Brussels I (recast) is engaged (WWRT v Tyshchenko)
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes the new National Security & Investment Act receiving Royal Assent, the High Court’s decision in Re Greensill regarding recognition of credit institutions under the Cross Border Insolvency Regulations 2006, the introduction of the Breathing Space moratorium for debtors, plus a round up of other R&I related news: or take a trial to read the full analysis.

