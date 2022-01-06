- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Restructuring & Insolvency—end of year review for 2021
- Insolvency Service opens consultation on the future of insolvency regulation
- Insolvency Service newsletter recaps recent activity including new powers
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for November 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 3 January 2022
- HM Treasury dedicates £1bn to support businesses impacted by Omicron variant
- Insolvency Service Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group publishes 2022 Action Plan
- Directors’ disqualification
- Insolvency Service welcomes new legislation and powers to investigate directors
- Restructuring
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Commencement No 2 and Transitional and Saving Provision) Regulations 2021
- Property and insolvency
- 'Viable and affordable?'—a proposal to deal with coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent arrears—issues for R&I lawyers
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Judgment alert: Re Tre Ciccio Altrincham Ltd and another company (in administration) [2021] EWHC 3525 (Ch)
- Insolvency Service publishes new guidance on investigations into dissolved companies
- International restructuring and insolvency
- COMI and creditor perception (Re Li Shu Chung)
- Personal insolvency
- Annulment of a bankruptcy order (Magan v Wilton Management Ltd)
- Fresh evidence on appeal of litigant in person at first instance (Williams v Nilsson)
- Procedure for applying for possession and sale of a bankrupt’s home (Re Hussain (in bankruptcy))
- Insolvency litigation
- Judicial Office publishes practice guidance on remote hand-down of judgments
- The office-holder
- Issue 139 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Issue 140 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- R&I in Scotland
- AiB publishes new contract on Public Contracts Scotland’s website
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: our look back at the R&I highlights of 2021, the Insolvency Service’s consultation on the future of insolvency regulation including a single new regulator, the commencement of key provisions of the National Security and Investment Act 2021, plus a round up of other key news for R&I professionals.
