LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Restructuring & Insolvency—end of year review for 2021
  • Insolvency Service opens consultation on the future of insolvency regulation
  • Insolvency Service newsletter recaps recent activity including new powers
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for November 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 3 January 2022
  • HM Treasury dedicates £1bn to support businesses impacted by Omicron variant
  • Insolvency Service Diversity and Inclusion Steering Group publishes 2022 Action Plan
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: our look back at the R&I highlights of 2021, the Insolvency Service’s consultation on the future of insolvency regulation including a single new regulator, the commencement of key provisions of the National Security and Investment Act 2021, plus a round up of other key news for R&I professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More