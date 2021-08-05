- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes insolvency statistics for second quarter of 2021
- Insolvency litigation
- Extension of time refused by Court of Appeal despite coronavirus (COVID-19) (Watts v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- Change of position and proving irreversibility (Atkinson & Mummery v Varma)
- Reservation of the right to pursue an insolvent company upon settlement with a co-defendant (Re A C Norton Ltd (in liquidation))
- MoJ seeks views on dispute resolution in England and Wales
- Judiciary updates on disclosure pilot scheme operation
- Judgment Alert: Al Jaber v Mitchell [2021] EWCA Civ 1190
- Judgment Alert: Re Peter Herbert Fowlds (a bankrupt); sub nom Bucknall and another (as joint trustees in bankruptcy of Peter Herbert Fowlds) v Wilson [2021] EWHC 2149 (Ch)
- Judgment Alert: Sleight (as the trustee of the bankruptcy estate of Charles Edward Holroyd, deceased) v Callin [2021] EWHC 1050 (Ch)
- Restructuring
- FCA response to Provident’s scheme being approved by the High Court
- Judgment Alert: Re Provident SPV Ltd [2021] EWHC 2217 (Ch)
- Directors and insolvency
- Company directors disqualified for 25 years after falsifying documents
- Door Stores directors banned further for breaching disqualification undertaking
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—July 2021
- The office-holder
- Issue 133 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Issue 134 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Credit institutions
- Judgment Alert: Re ipagoo LLP (in administration); sub nom Baker (as joint administrators of ipagoo LLP) (Financial Conduct Authority intervening) [2021] EWHC 2163 (Ch)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Ireland
- Personal insolvency
- Wherever I lay my hat is not necessarily my home (for the purposes of bankruptcy) (Lakatamia Shipping Company Ltd v Hsin Chi Su)
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the first Court of Appeal case dealing with extension of time applications within the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Watts v Revenue and Customs Commissioners), an analysis of the meaning of a debtor ‘has had a place of residence’ in England and Wales for the purposes of establishing jurisdiction for bankruptcy (Lakatamia Shipping Company Ltd v Hsin Chi Su), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
