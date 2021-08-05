menu-search
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes insolvency statistics for second quarter of 2021
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Extension of time refused by Court of Appeal despite coronavirus (COVID-19) (Watts v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
  • Change of position and proving irreversibility (Atkinson & Mummery v Varma)
  • Reservation of the right to pursue an insolvent company upon settlement with a co-defendant (Re A C Norton Ltd (in liquidation))
  • MoJ seeks views on dispute resolution in England and Wales
  • Judiciary updates on disclosure pilot scheme operation
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the first Court of Appeal case dealing with extension of time applications within the context of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Watts v Revenue and Customs Commissioners), an analysis of the meaning of a debtor ‘has had a place of residence’ in England and Wales for the purposes of establishing jurisdiction for bankruptcy (Lakatamia Shipping Company Ltd v Hsin Chi Su), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

