- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes insolvency statistics for third quarter of 2021
- The office-holder
- Disclosure, intermeddling and compensation (Walker v The Official Receiver)
- Issue 138 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- International restructuring and insolvency
- ABLI’s Playbook on China’s corporate restructuring tools and their cross-border implications
- Hong Kong court recognises PRC reorganisation for the first time (Re HNA Group)
- Ukraine—foreclosure on mortgaged property may require a permit for concentration (Oschadbank)
- Creditors’ participation
- Insolvency and the rule against double proof (Lehman Bros Holdings (in administration))
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Judgment Alert: Re Dealmaster Ltd; sub nom Richmondshire District Council v Dealmaster Ltd
- Directors and insolvency
- Disqualification orders for breach of competition law (Sherling and Hudson v Competition and Markets Authority)
- Insolvency litigation
- Re Carillion plc (in liquidation)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: cross-border insolvency and recognition issues in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Singapore, and the Southeast Asian region generally, the rule against double proof (Lehman Bros Holdings (in administration)), leave for a disqualified director to act (Sherling and Hudson v Competition and Markets Authority), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
