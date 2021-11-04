Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: cross-border insolvency and recognition issues in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Singapore, and the Southeast Asian region generally, the rule against double proof (Lehman Bros Holdings (in administration)), leave for a disqualified director to act (Sherling and Hudson v Competition and Markets Authority), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.