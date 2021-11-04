LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes insolvency statistics for third quarter of 2021
  • The office-holder
  • Disclosure, intermeddling and compensation (Walker v The Official Receiver)
  • Issue 138 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • ABLI’s Playbook on China’s corporate restructuring tools and their cross-border implications
  • Hong Kong court recognises PRC reorganisation for the first time (Re HNA Group)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: cross-border insolvency and recognition issues in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Singapore, and the Southeast Asian region generally, the rule against double proof (Lehman Bros Holdings (in administration)), leave for a disqualified director to act (Sherling and Hudson v Competition and Markets Authority), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

