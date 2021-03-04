Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Published on: 04 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on 'How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’
  • Obtaining recognition of an English administration appointment in an EU Member State
  • Personal insolvency
  • Does a Tomlin order provide ‘credit’ under the Consumer Credit Act 1974? (Gertner v CFL Finance)
  • Insolvency Service publishes IVA outcomes and providers for 2020
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Using a cross-claim to challenge a winding-up petition—not a chance for another bite at the apple (Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd)
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a number of News Analyses looking at how certain EU Member States would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state, cross—claims in winding up proceedings (Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd), the importance of setting out the alleged facts relied upon to show that the requirements of a particular cause of action are met (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

