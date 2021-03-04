Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a number of News Analyses looking at how certain EU Member States would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state, cross—claims in winding up proceedings (Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd), the importance of setting out the alleged facts relied upon to show that the requirements of a particular cause of action are met (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.