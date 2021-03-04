- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on 'How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’
- Obtaining recognition of an English administration appointment in an EU Member State
- Personal insolvency
- Does a Tomlin order provide ‘credit’ under the Consumer Credit Act 1974? (Gertner v CFL Finance)
- Insolvency Service publishes IVA outcomes and providers for 2020
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Using a cross-claim to challenge a winding-up petition—not a chance for another bite at the apple (Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd)
- Restructuring
- Malaysian Airlines—English Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned (Re MAB Leasing)
- Sailing into the sunset—cruise port operator given go-head for scheme of arrangement (Re Port Finance Investment Ltd)
- Insolvency litigation
- Failing to set out basic allegations leads to strike out in insolvency proceedings (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 March
- The office-holder
- Issue 122 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Creditors' participation
- The difficulties in proving guarantees were signed (Lynch v Cadwallader)
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a number of News Analyses looking at how certain EU Member States would recognise insolvency or restructuring proceedings commenced in a third country state, cross—claims in winding up proceedings (Re Saint Benedicts Land Trust Ltd), the importance of setting out the alleged facts relied upon to show that the requirements of a particular cause of action are met (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
