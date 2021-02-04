- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Restructuring
- The First UK Cross-Class Cram-Down—DeepOcean Group
- The office-holder
- Changes to three statements of insolvency practice from 1 April 2021
- Insolvency litigation
- CPR changes and 127th practice direction update—various
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
- Insolvency trading issues
More...
- Admiralty Court rules on port dues claims (P&O Princess Cruises International v ‘Columbus’ and ‘Vasco da Gama’)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Australia—Corporate insolvency reforms commence
- Resisting applications for declarations pursuant to Brussels I (recast) (Galapagos Bidco v Kebekus and others)
- R&I in Scotland
- AiB publishes updated about debt solutions in Scotland
- Scotland—bank PPI ruling (RBS plc v Alison Donnelly and Antonia McIntyre)
- Partnership insolvency
- Re Jacqueline Anne Scott-Hake
- Directors' disqualification
- Clothing manufacturer jailed for failing to provide adequate company accounts
- Director banned for 11 years for adding false entries to company records
- Re Brooklands Trustees Ltd
- Insolvency Service director disqualifications—January 2021
- Kay dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an analysis on the UK’s first cross-class cram-down under a restructuring plan (DeepOcean Group), forthcoming changes to some of the statements of insolvency practice and to the Civil Procedure Rules, and a consideration of the new section 233B of the Insolvency Act 1986 introduced by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (P&O Princess Cruises International), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
