Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Restructuring
  • The First UK Cross-Class Cram-Down—DeepOcean Group
  • The office-holder
  • Changes to three statements of insolvency practice from 1 April 2021
  • Insolvency litigation
  • CPR changes and 127th practice direction update—various
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 1 February
  • Insolvency trading issues
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an analysis on the UK’s first cross-class cram-down under a restructuring plan (DeepOcean Group), forthcoming changes to some of the statements of insolvency practice and to the Civil Procedure Rules, and a consideration of the new section 233B of the Insolvency Act 1986 introduced by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (P&O Princess Cruises International), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

