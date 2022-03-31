Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 receives Royal Assent, the end of temporary restrictions under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, the court sanctions the Smile telecoms restructuring plan, analysis of the impact of the Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill, plus a round up of other key news for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.