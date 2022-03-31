LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 coming into force
  • Final Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 provisions to expire on 31 March 2022
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 March 2022
  • Restructuring
  • Smile telecoms gets go-ahead for US$230m rescue deal
  • Agriculture giant jumps first court hurdle for Part 26A restructuring plan (Re ED&F Man Holding Ltd)
  • Corporate insolvency processes
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 receives Royal Assent, the end of temporary restrictions under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, the court sanctions the Smile telecoms restructuring plan, analysis of the impact of the Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill, plus a round up of other key news for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

