- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 coming into force
- Final Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 provisions to expire on 31 March 2022
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 March 2022
- Restructuring
- Smile telecoms gets go-ahead for US$230m rescue deal
- Agriculture giant jumps first court hurdle for Part 26A restructuring plan (Re ED&F Man Holding Ltd)
- Corporate insolvency processes
More...
- Publicly listed company wound up for loss of substratum (Re Klimvest plc)
- Directors’ duties
- Void assignments, breach of directors’ duties and remedies against third party transferees (Re Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation))
- Insolvency Service announces eight-year ban for Blackburn director
- Personal insolvency
- Examination order under CPR 71 made against undischarged bankrupt (Hijazi v Yaxley-Lennon)
- Retrospective variation of income payments agreements possible under section 310A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Re Lorrell (in bankruptcy))
- International restructuring & insolvency
- INSOL Europe, Dublin panel—cross-border schemes and plans—how they work in different jurisdictions
- Pensions and insolvency
- Bankruptcy trustees refused permission to justify claim to Irish pension (Re Michael Bernard McNamara; Wilson (joint trustees in bankruptcy of Michael Bernard McNamara) v McNamara)
- Credit institutions
- HM Treasury publishes response to consultation on expanded CCP resolution regime
- SRB chair sets out priorities for 2022 and 2023
- Insolvency litigation
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- R&I in Scotland
- Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill (the ‘Bill’)—an introduction to the issues and proposals
- Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—Assignation of Claims
- Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—Insolvency Issues
- Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—Statutory Pledges
- Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—The Registers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
- New Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 receives Royal Assent, the end of temporary restrictions under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, the court sanctions the Smile telecoms restructuring plan, analysis of the impact of the Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill, plus a round up of other key news for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.