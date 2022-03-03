LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Prime Minister announces new sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • Government announces introduction of Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • SRB decides Sberbank Europe AG and subsidiaries are failing or likely to fail
  • Commission endorses SRB resolution decisions on Sberbank Europe AG’s Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries
  • Garuda Indonesia’s restructuring proceedings
  • Restructuring
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the various steps being taken in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a review of a convening hearing for a restructuring plan which seeks to exclude creditors without a genuine economic interest (Smile Telecoms), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

