- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Prime Minister announces new sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- Government announces introduction of Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill
- International restructuring and insolvency
- SRB decides Sberbank Europe AG and subsidiaries are failing or likely to fail
- Commission endorses SRB resolution decisions on Sberbank Europe AG’s Croatian and Slovenian subsidiaries
- Garuda Indonesia’s restructuring proceedings
- Restructuring
- Smile Telecoms—restructuring plan excluding creditors without a genuine economic interest and first foreign company shareholder plan
- Applications to surrender bearer shares still possible in 2022 (Re Waterside Nursery Ltd)
- Personal insolvency
- Insolvency Service publishes IVA outcomes and providers for 2021
- Property insolvency
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—New draft guidance on arbitration of commercial rents affected by coronavirus
- Industry/sector guides for R&I lawyers
- Judgment Alert: Competition and Markets Authority v Truly Holdings Ltd
- Insolvency litigation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
- The office-holder
- Judgment Alert: Re Allied Wallet Ltd
- Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (February 2022)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the various steps being taken in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a review of a convening hearing for a restructuring plan which seeks to exclude creditors without a genuine economic interest (Smile Telecoms), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
