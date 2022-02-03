- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes insolvency statistics for Q4 of 2021
- Directors and insolvency
- Summary judgment given in civil fraud claim (Umbrella Care Ltd (in Liquidation) v Nisa)
- Judgment Alert: Manolete Partners plc v Nag
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—January 2022
- Insolvency litigation
- Byers v Saudi National Bank
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 31 January 2022
- International restructuring and insolvency
- The immovables rule vs modified universalism (Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Bedzhamov) v Bedzamov)
- Civil Jurisdiction and Judgments (2005 Hague Convention and 2007 Hague Convention) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- The office-holder
- Issue 141 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- R&I in Scotland
- AiB announces changes to Scottish earnings arrestment deductions and protected minimum balance
- Personal insolvency
- Insolvency Service reports on businessman who used BBL to fund drug habit
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the insolvency statistics for the fourth quarter of 2021 published by the Insolvency Service, a judgment concerning the duties of directors (Manolete Partners plc v Nag), an analysis of a Court of Appeal decision in which the assistance to a foreign trustee in realising a property located in this jurisdiction was considered (Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Bedzhamov) v Bedzamov), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
