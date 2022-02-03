LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes insolvency statistics for Q4 of 2021
  • Directors and insolvency
  • Summary judgment given in civil fraud claim (Umbrella Care Ltd (in Liquidation) v Nisa)
  • Judgment Alert: Manolete Partners plc v Nag
  • Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—January 2022
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Byers v Saudi National Bank
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the insolvency statistics for the fourth quarter of 2021 published by the Insolvency Service, a judgment concerning the duties of directors (Manolete Partners plc v Nag), an analysis of a Court of Appeal decision in which the assistance to a foreign trustee in realising a property located in this jurisdiction was considered (Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Bedzhamov) v Bedzamov), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

