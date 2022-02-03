Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the insolvency statistics for the fourth quarter of 2021 published by the Insolvency Service, a judgment concerning the duties of directors (Manolete Partners plc v Nag), an analysis of a Court of Appeal decision in which the assistance to a foreign trustee in realising a property located in this jurisdiction was considered (Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Bedzhamov) v Bedzamov), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.