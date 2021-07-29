- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- South Square Digest—July 2021
- UK accession to Lugano Convention—is the door now closed?
- Personal insolvency
- Guidance updated on debt respite scheme for creditors
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service announces sentencing of banned director
- Property insolvency
- Questions around the proposed arbitration process for coronavirus rent arrears
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Austria
- What is the latest news on France’s restructuring and insolvency law reforms?
- Jurisdiction under Article 6(1) of the Recast Insolvency Regulation (Emerald v Cassini)
- Recognition of an administration in the Abu Dhabi Global Market under the Cross Border Insolvency Regulations 2006 (Re NMC Healthcare Ltd (in administration) [2021] EWHC 1806 (Ch))
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at what the European Commission’s refusal of consent on the Lugano Convention means in practice for the UK, the proposed coronavirus (COVID-19) rent arrears arbitration process, the latest addition to the INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on recognition of proceedings commenced in third country states from Austria, the forthcoming reforms to French insolvency laws plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
