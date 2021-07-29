Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at what the European Commission’s refusal of consent on the Lugano Convention means in practice for the UK, the proposed coronavirus (COVID-19) rent arrears arbitration process, the latest addition to the INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on recognition of proceedings commenced in third country states from Austria, the forthcoming reforms to French insolvency laws plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.