- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I Law developments
- Government releases response to special administration consultation feedback
- Insolvency Service publishes 2020–21 data for enforcement outcomes
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date in s 32(1)) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Suspension of Liability for Wrongful Trading) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Administration order not made on contingent creditor’s application (Re VST Enterprises Ltd)
- Personal insolvency
More...
- Enforcement of loan made in contravention of general prohibition (Jackson v Ayles)
- FCA secures bankruptcy of three defendants over unauthorised share scheme
- Ndyabahika v Hitachi Capital UK plc
- Restructuring
- Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd and other companies
- Court stays proceedings to facilitate restructuring under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (Riverside CREM 3 Ltd v Virgin Active Health Clubs Ltd)
- FCA does not support Provident Financial’s proposed scheme of arrangement
- Insolvency litigation
- Relief from sanctions granted where administrative delays rendered the deadline unrealistic (Melars Group Ltd v East-West Logistics LLP)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- World Bank proposes rules to help MSEs following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Germany
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
- New Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: HM Treasury’s response to the recent consultation on creating a special administration regime for payment institutions and electronic money institutions, the World Bank’s new guidance on the insolvency of micro and small enterprises and the latest addition to the INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’ from Germany, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.