Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Government releases response to special administration consultation feedback
  • Insolvency Service publishes 2020–21 data for enforcement outcomes
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date in s 32(1)) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Suspension of Liability for Wrongful Trading) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Administration order not made on contingent creditor’s application (Re VST Enterprises Ltd)
  • Personal insolvency
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: HM Treasury’s response to the recent consultation on creating a special administration regime for payment institutions and electronic money institutions, the World Bank’s new guidance on the insolvency of micro and small enterprises and the latest addition to the INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’ from Germany, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

